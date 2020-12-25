Utah Department of Corrections reports a 12th inmate death from COVID-19

UTAH (ABC4) – A twelfth inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19, Wednesday.

The Utah Department of Corrections reports the twelfth death of a COVID-19 positive individual. The individual was 72-years-old and was pronounced dead at a hospital late Wednesday night.

Officials share that before being hospitalized the individual was housed at the Central Utah Correctional Facility (CUCF) in Gunnison.

The family of the incarcerated individual has been notified.

As of December 22, there are 1,065 active cases of COVID-19 between the Utah State Prison (USP) in Draper, CUCF, and state inmates housed at a county jail.

Outbreaks are currently present in the following areas: Oquirrh 4, Oquirrh 3, Oquirrh 2, Oquirrh 1, Uinta 4, Uinta 3, Uinta 2, Ironwood, Henry (Dogwood, Aspen, Cedar), and Boulder (Fir and Gale).

1,578 incarcerated individuals have been medically designated as recovered, says Utah Department of Corrections officials.

Both USP and CUCF are operating on a modified lockdown, meaning that out-of-cell time may be greatly limited in areas most impacted by the outbreaks.

According to department officials, many things have to be considered when moving an incarcerated individual, including COVID-19 protocols.

“We continue to work closely with state and local health officials, but our staff have to also consider other criteria for movement of an incarcerated individual including documented safety concerns, gang affiliations, ADA accommodations, and other medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19,” shares the Utah Department of Corrections.

Officials also report active cases of COVID-19 at several community correctional centers: five offenders at Atherton Community Treatment Center, 12 offenders at the Orange Street Community Correctional Center, and 12 offenders at the Northern Utah Community Correctional Center, and two offenders at the Fortitude Treatment Center.