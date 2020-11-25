Utah Department of Corrections reports 2 more inmate deaths due to COVID-19

UTAH (ABC4 News) –The Utah Department of Corrections reported two more inmate deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the Utah Department of Corrections, 1 inmate was 70-years-old and passed away on Nov. 23, the other inmate was 48-years-old and passed away on Nov. 25.

Both inmates were hospitalized at the time of their passing, a news release said.

As of Nov. 25, the UDC reported 560 active COVID-19 cases across Utah State Prison (USP), Central Utah Correctional Facility (CUCF), and all county jails.

USP and CUCF are currently running on a “modified lockdown”, which limits inmates’ out-of-cell time in areas of prisons most affected by the virus, the UDC said in a release.

684 Utah inmates have recovered from COVID-19.

The UDC also says there also active cases of COVID-19 at other community correctional centers including 7 inmates at Fortitude Treatment Center and 7 inmates at Northern Utah Community Correctional Center.

“The Department continues to collaborate closely with state and local health officials on movement and testing, which includes separating negative cases from positive cases” the UDC said in a news release.

