Utah Department of Corrections reports 11th inmate death from COVID-19

DRAPER (ABC4) — An 86-year-old is the eleventh inmate to die of COVID-19, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the Department’s infirmary in Draper on Sunday and had been housed in Utah State Prison in Draper prior to being hospitalized, the Department’s website states.

The inmate’s family has been notified. As of Monday, there are 964 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates in Utah State prisons and state inmates at a county jail. The Department reported outbreaks of the virus in several areas.

Utah State Prison and the Central Utah Correctional Facility are currently on modified lockdown, according to the Department. This means that out-of-cell time is limited in areas with outbreaks.

See the Utah Department of Corrections’ website for updates.