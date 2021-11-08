Utah Department of Corrections Officer facing charges of enticing a minor

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah Department Corrections Officer has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly attempted to entice a person who he believed was a 13-year-old girl into having sex with him.

Victor Smith, 55, faces one charge of attempted sodomy on a child and one charge of enticing a minor over the internet

Police say on Nov. 2, Smith used an internet app to communicate with a person who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

During the chat, Smith began to have sexually explicit conversations with the ’13-year-old.’ He told the girl that he had been ‘scammed and ghosted so many times’ when he had these conversations with others on the internet, charging documents show.

Officials say Smith lied to the girl and told her that he was 40-years-old and discussed meeting at a park or a mall.

He suggested they’d meet on Friday, Nov. 5, and when he showed up at the prearranged location to meet who he thought was the 13-year-old girl, he was arrested.

Officials have requested that he be held without Bail.

The Department of Corrections released the following statement regarding Smith’s arrest:

“We are aware of Vic Smith’s arrest. This behavior is not tolerated and swift action will be taken starting with the placement of Mr. Smith on administrative leave this past Saturday.”