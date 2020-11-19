Utah Department of Corrections executive director resigns from position

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — The Utah Department of Corrections has announced that Executive

Director Mike Haddon has resigned from his position.

According to a news release, after 14 years of serving with the Department of Corrections, Haddon will transition into a new role as the executive director for the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

Haddon was named executive director of the UDC in August 2018, serving as interim director two times before that. He also previously served as the deputy director for the UDC

“Mike is truly an exceptional leader. He has served the state of Utah well in his role at the

Department of Corrections, and I have no doubt that he will continue to render extraordinary

service in this new role,” said Gov. Gary Herbert. The State is lucky to have him.”

“It has truly been a humbling experience to work alongside the men and women who have

dedicated their careers to public service – specifically serving those who are too often

overlooked by society,” said Haddon. “These individuals certainly merit public support and

public admiration. The years that I have spent with the Utah Corrections team are years I will

treasure forever. Though not being asked to step down, the timing of this change feels natural as

Utah transitions to a newly elected Governor.”

Haddon’s departure from his position be effective Dec. 12, with Gov. Herbert expected to appoint an interim director in the near future, the UDC said.

Haddon’s resignation comes as the Utah prison system has seen a continuing outbreak of COVID-19 among the inmate population and staff.

