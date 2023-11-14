SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Department of Corrections has appointed a new Adult Probation and Parole director.

Deputy Director Dan Blanchard will be taking on a new position working on special projects while Alex Garcia will assume his position as deputy director of Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P), according to the Department of Corrections.

Garcia has been in law enforcement for 20 years and most recently worked as the deputy director of Peace Officer Standards and Training at the Department of Public Safety. He previously worked as a state trooper for the Utah Highway Patrol and a task force officer at the State Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Executive Director Brian Redd said that “change can bring a fresh perspective, and new ideas” to the department. Blanchard, who has worked with the Department of Corrections since 1997, has served as the AP&P director since 2015.

“We are constantly assessing the structure and needs of our department,” Redd said. “We are confident in what Alex Garcia brings to the table, and look forward to his leadership.”

The Utah AP&P supervises 11,500 people on probation and 5,800 people on parole, according to the website. There are over 600 employees in the agency.