UTAH (ABC4) – An Ogden dentist was sentenced Friday for evading more than $1.8 million in federal income tax for nearly 16 years.

According to court documents, Derald Wilford Geddes, of Ogden was sentenced to five years in prison for evading taxes and obstructing the IRS’s effort to collect the money he owed.

Geddes operated Mount Ogden Dental PC, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

From 1998 to 2014, Geddes took “repeated steps” to evade the federal income taxes he owed. Geddes filed false liens against his own properties, submitted to the IRS bogus “bonds to discharge debt” that he claimed was from the account of the former Treasury Secretary and filed false corporate income tax returns, a press release states.

Geddes was convicted of tax evasion, filing false tax returns, and impeding the IRS at trial by a federal jury in March 2022.

In addition to the five years imprisonment, a U.S. District Judge ordered Geddes to serve 36 months of supervised release and to pay approximately $1.8 million in restitution to the U.S.