Utah Democratic Party fill vacant House of Representatives seat, Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Democratic Party fills the vacant seat left by late Representative Shurtliff, Saturday.

On January 16, the Utah Democratic State Party held a special election for Utah House District 10, which was vacated by the untimely passing of Representative LaWanna “Lou” Shurtliff.

“After ballots were counted, Dr. Rosemary Lesser was selected by the state delegates to serve the remainder of Shurtliff’s term,” the party writes.

Dr. Lesser is a retired obstetrician-gynecologist having practiced at Ogden Women’s Clinic, Ogden Regional, and McKay-Dee hospitals.

“She has 15 years of service as an Ob/Gyn physician in the U.S. Air Force, and completed several surgical missions to Mali, West Africa,” they add. “Lesser has been active in the Weber County Democratic and Utah State Democratic Parties.”

In total, eight candidates qualified for the special election and were on Saturday’s ballot. The state delegates from House District 10 met via zoom and went over the procedures for voting.

Ballots were then emailed out to all the delegates; all 37 eligible delegates participating and voting using ranked-choice balloting.

Congratulations to Rosemary Lesser, winner of the special election for Utah House District 10. #utpol #utdem pic.twitter.com/ucqGnGSN9V — Utah Democratic Party (@UtahDemocrats) January 16, 2021

“As a veteran and a doctor, Dr. Lesser will be an excellent addition to the legislature,” shares Jeff Merchant, chair of the Utah Democratic Party. “Her knowledge and expertise have benefitted Weber County for many, many years and she will be of immense value to the people of District 10.”

According to Utah’s House of Representatives, there are 75 house members.

Dr. Rosemary Lesser joined with Marc Roberts Doug (District 67), Jordan Teuscher (District 42), and Matt Gwynn (District 29) will be the newest members of the house since the beginning of January.