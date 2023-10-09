SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Following devastating attacks on Israel made by Hamas over the weekend, officials from the Utah Aerospace & Defense Association issued a statement on Monday addressing the violence.

While Israelis across the country celebrated the final hours of the seven-day-long Jewish festival of Sukkot, tragedy struck as thousands of missiles flew across the sky by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, wreaking havoc and dropping indiscriminately on civilian lives below.

As of Monday, the attacks have killed more than 900 people and injured another 2,500. According to an address made by President Biden on the devastation, so far there have been at least 11 Americans killed.

Following the ruin in Israel, and with the beginnings of war in the region, officials from the Utah Aerospace & Defense Association voiced their support for the country in conflict.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“In these challenging times, we express our sincere support and solidarity with the people of Israel,” said Utah Aerospace and Defense CEO Aaron Starks. “We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the current conflict, and we stand ready to support initiatives that promote stability, security, and cooperation in the region.”

In addition to the heartfelt support for Israel, the tragedy also spurred a comment from former United States Congressman and Utah Aerospace and Defense Chair Chris Stewart.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Israel who have tragically lost loved ones as a result of the recent attacks by Hamas,” remarks Stewart. “As advocates for peace and resilience, we vehemently condemn the assault as a blatant disregard for civilian lives in the region. Such acts of violence undermine the principles of peace and cooperation that we strive to uphold.”