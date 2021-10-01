Utah crowned most pumpkin-spice loving state in the U.S.

The pumpkin spice latté is Starbucks’ most popular seasonal beverage — so popular, it even has its own Twitter account with 15,000 followers.

UTAH (ABC4) – Happy National Pumpkin Spice Day!

Now that fall is officially here, if you find yourself in the mood for all things pumpkin, guess what — you’re not alone!

According to tracked Twitter data, Utah takes the top spot for the most pumpkin spice-loving state in the country.

The Twitter data geo-tracks users who Tweet out hashtags or posts related to the seasonal gourd using phrases such as #pumpkinspice, #pumpkinspicelatte, #PSL, #pumpkinspiceseason, and keywords such as “pumpkin spice,” “pumpkin spice flavored.”

Over 200,000 tweets were tracked in the study. According to the data, the mountain and northwest regions have the greatest affinity for the seasonal flavor.

The top 10 pumpkin spice states this year are:

Utah South Dakota Oregon Iowa Colorado Idaho Nebraska Missouri Montana Vermont

After grabbing a pumpkin treat of your choice, round out the day by enjoying family-friendly activities best enjoyed during autumn. In the mood for something spookier? Grab a friend and cling on tightly as you wander through the many unique haunted house experiences throughout Utah.