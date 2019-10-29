Utah crews to help battle California wildfires

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah is responding to our California neighbors. Firefighters from various fire agencies in Utah are either on their way to California or they’re leaving this week.

They’re expecting to be in California for about two weeks.

“If they get a handle on this in California, if the weather conditions change, if it starts to rain, or they have more resources than they need, they could send us home early. But we should be prepared to be there for 16 days at least,” said Matthew McFarland, Unified Fire Authority Public Information Office.

Murray, Draper, Lone Peak, and Salt Lake City, and Unified Fire Authority all have crews and equipment heading to help battle the California wildfires.

The Getty Fire in Los Angeles shut down the southbound lanes of one of the country’s busiest highways-the 405 freeway.

The fire charring hundreds of acres and at least 6 homes in just a matter of hours in the area of Brentwood – home to some of the most expensive homes in the country.

Thousands of residents were told to evacuate. The mayor of Los Angeles is warning people to take these notices seriously.

“We expect another Santa Ana wind event to come through on Wednesday or Thursday that will be very strong, so we are gonna work around the clock to extinguish as many hotspots as we can,” said Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Up North the Kincade Fire is still burning strong –at more than 66-thousand acres in the wine region of Sonoma County.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate, with many more still without power. As windy, fiery conditions continue to take over the region – destroying more than 100 structures already.

