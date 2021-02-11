Utah crews prepare for weekend snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation is preparing for a series of snowstorms to hit the valley as thousands are expected to hit the mountain passes for one of the busiest weekends for skiing.

“What we are hoping to do up at the resort is to provide a fun weekend,” Jared Winkler with Brighton Ski Resort says.

The National Weather Service says the fresh snow is much needed.

“We are at about ten percent of our normal snowpack,” Meteorologist Christine Kruse says.

Due to last weekend’s deadly avalanche, the Utah Avalanche Center has issued a round of warnings for Northern Utah.

“I wouldn’t suggest going into the backcountry. We do a good job at our resort making sure we do everything we can to provide a fun environment but stick around the lifts,” Winkler says.

Motorists should be vigilant too, the UDOT says, especially during the Friday commute on most canyons.

“Take it slow, make sure you aren’t driving on bald tires,” John Gleason says.