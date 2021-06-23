Utah credit union first to accept virtual driver’s license

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah financial institution is the first to participate in the state’s pilot program for a virtual driver’s license.

The pilot program, set to begin in late June, will move your driver’s license or identification card to your mobile device.

Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU) is the first financial institution in the state equipped to accept the mobile identification as a legal form of identification for all banking transactions.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division (DLD) says the pilot program will ensure safety, security, and accuracy, and, in the case of banking transactions, will require just a quick tap or scan.

Utah is the first state in the U.S. to pilot a mobile driver’s license – or an mDL – that fully complies with international standards, meaning it can be used globally as a legal form of identification.

According to DLD, when using mDL, you will have complete control over the data you choose to share, limiting to what is needed to complete a banking transaction, for example.

Initially, the DLD’s pilot program will include 100 select Utah residents before being expanded to 10,000 participants including the broader pulic this year.

To join the pilot program, events will be held on Tuesday, June 29 at UCCU’s Draper branch and Wednesday, June 30, at the Lehi branch. A valid Utah driver’s license is required for mDL registration.