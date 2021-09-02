Utah crash prompts reminder to wear seat belt

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash in southern Utah on Wednesday is prompting a reminder to wear your seat belt.

Utah Highway Patrol says a woman was traveling on SR-20 near Cedar City when she took a curve too fast, sending her vehicle down a 150-foot embankment.

The woman, who had a child in the car with her, was able to call for help. Authorities say her vehicle was not visible from the roadway.

A car lays about 150 feet from SR-20 near Cedar City, Utah. Authorities say a woman took a curve too quickly, sending the vehicle down an embankment. (Utah Highway Patrol)

The woman and child suffered only minor injuries, UHP explains, saying they were both able to walk away from the startling incident.

“Please continue to buckle up,” UHP says. “And if you aren’t, maybe it’s about time you do.”