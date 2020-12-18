Utah courts warn public to watch out for latest jury duty scams

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah courts are warning the public to beware of jury duty scams going around.

Utah courts say they have received recent reports from local law enforcement of citizens receiving phone calls from someone posing as law enforcement and threatening contempt of court for failure to report for jury duty.

According to reports, the caller has access to personal information of victims such as addresses and recent house moving.

The fake officer also claims there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest for failing to appear for jury duty and demands the victim to pay a fine over the phone, according to a press release from Utah courts.

Sometimes, scammers will reportedly demand fines to be paid using pre-paid cards, wire transfer, or ask that you deliver cash or gifts to a physical location.

Officials with Utah courts want the public to know that jury service communication is typically done by mail. If they do call, they will never ask to pay a fine over the phone. They added that they will never have law enforcement contact you about a failure to appear for jury duty, and never threaten you over the phone with arrest or jail time.

While most of the state is not currently holding jury trials during the pandemic, the court says they may send a jury questionnaire in the mail. They ask the public to still fill out the forms and return them so the courts can be ready to hold a jury trial when it is safe to do so.

Anyone who believes a scammer has contacted them is asked to hang up and contact their local law enforcement agency.