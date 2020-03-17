Utah Courts to remain open for specific cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah courts are responding to the outbreak of the coronavirus after President Trump declared a National Emergency on March 13.

Governor Herbert declared a state of emergency prompting the Utah Supreme Court to implement the Utah State Courts Pandemic Response Plan at a level “Red.”

There are many changes regarding delayed court hearings, any questions should be directed to the specific judges office or clerks of the courts.

Given the unprecedented severity of the risks the following protocol has been implemented immediately in the District of Utah:

1 All civil and criminal jury trials scheduled to begin between today and May 1, 2020 are continued pending further order of the court. Criminal jury trials already underway are not affected by this Order.

2. All trial-related deadlines in criminal trials (including, but not limited to, deadlines concerning motion cutoff dates, proposed jury instructions, scheduled to begin between Tuesday March 17 and May 1, 2020 are continued pending further order of the court. Criminal jury trials already underway are not affected by this Order.

3. All grand jury proceedings in the District of Utah are suspended through May 1, 2020. Due to the unavailability of a grand jury in the District during this period, the 30-day time period for filing an indictment is tolled as to each defendant until this Order terminates.

4. All grand jury proceedings and criminal jury trials outweigh each defendant’s right to and the public’s interest in speedy indictment and trial. For these reasons, all continuances implemented by this order are ordered excluded under the Speedy Trial Act. The period of exclusion shall be from March 16, 2020, through May 1, 2020.

5. Between March 17, 2020 and May 1, 2020, all search warrants and other applications (including, among other things, trap/trace and pen registers), as well as new criminal complaints shall be submitted via email to the courtroom deputy of the duty Magistrate Judge (March: Teri Sparrow for Judge Pead; April: Kirsten Mumford for Judge Warner). The courtroom deputy will then communicate with the sender to arrange the resolution of such matters via electronic means (teleconference or video), as appropriate.

6. Between March 17, 2020 and May 1, 2020, all Title III applications shall be submitted via email to Chief Judge Shelby’s courtroom deputy, Mary Jane McNamee. The courtroom deputy will then communicate with the sender to arrange the resolution of such matters via electronic means (teleconference or video), as appropriate.

7. All currently scheduled hearings in criminal cases, including all motion hearings, change of plea hearings, and sentencings are continued, except that the assigned judge in each case may exercise discretion to proceed with affected hearings at the scheduled time or otherwise by telephone, video conference, or other means that do not require personal appearance at the courthouse.

8. To the extent possible, future criminal hearings will be set for a date after April 15, 2020, but they will be set at the discretion of the judge conducting the hearing.

9. Initial appearances on indictments and complaints, as well alleged violations of pretrial or supervised release or probation, and detention hearings will proceed as usual. However, appearances in any such matters ordered by summons will be continued to a date after May 1, 2020.

10. The Central Violations Bureau (CVB) calendars set for March and April are cancelled. The court will direct that new hearing notices for mandatory appearances be delivered for May or later, at the discretion of the assigned judge.

11. In-court reentry (specialty court) hearings and activities are suspended until after May 1, 2020.

12. The United States Marshals Service (USMS) is directed ensure that new arrestees are taken to jail and screened prior to appearing in court. If a jail informs the USMS that an inmate is sick, that inmate should not be brought to court that day, and the USMS should inform the magistrate judge on duty.

13. Subject to the exception below for temporary restraining orders and other emergency matters, all in-person hearings in civil cases scheduled between March 17, 2020 and March 31, 2020, are vacated.

14. Absent exceptional and unavoidable circumstances, all hearings in emergency matters, including on applications for temporary restraining orders, shall be conducted by telephone, video conference, or other means that do not require in-person attendance of parties, counsel, and witnesses.

15. All settlement conferences scheduled between today and May 1, 2020 are vacated.

16. All public and bar-related functions scheduled to take place at the federal courthouse between today and May 1, 2020, are cancelled. This includes meetings of the American Inns of Court, continuing education events, school tours, informational meetings, social functions, and Immigration and Naturalization ceremonies.

17. The courthouse shall remain open for mission-critical functions of the judiciary, but the public and members of the bar are encouraged to come to the courthouse only as necessary for official court-related activities, including case filings that cannot be submitted electronically, attendance for in-person criminal hearings described above, and the like.

18. The Clerks’ Office, United States Probation, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District, and all other court services shall remain open pending further order of the court, but business hours may be limited. Specific information about business hours will be available on each court unit’s internet site.

