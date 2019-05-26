Utah courts mourn the death of former Justice Ronald Nehring

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Courts are mourning the passing of Justice Ronald Nehring.

"Ron was a judge's judge," said Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant. "He treated all who appeared before him, and all with whom he worked, with unwavering dignity and respect. He had a rock-solid commitment to justice. His opinions were always thoughtful and elegantly written. He was the kind of person, the kind of judge, we all should aspire to be."

Other justices on the Supreme Court also recalled working with their respected former colleague and express admiration of him and his work.

Justice Nehring retired from the high court in February 2014, after serving a distinguished career as a jurist.

Justice Nehring was appointed to the Utah Supreme Court by Gov. Michael O. Leavitt in May 2003 after eight years of service on the Third District Court bench.

