Local News

Utah courts mourn the death of former Justice Ronald Nehring

Posted: May 25, 2019 / 07:56 PM MDT / Updated: May 25, 2019 / 07:56 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Courts are mourning the passing of Justice Ronald Nehring.

"Ron was a judge's judge," said Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant. "He treated all who appeared before him, and all with whom he worked, with unwavering dignity and respect. He had a rock-solid commitment to justice. His opinions were always thoughtful and elegantly written. He was the kind of person, the kind of judge, we all should aspire to be."

Other justices on the Supreme Court also recalled working with their respected former colleague and express admiration of him and his work.

Justice Nehring retired from the high court in February 2014, after serving a distinguished career as a jurist.

Justice Nehring was appointed to the Utah Supreme Court by Gov. Michael O. Leavitt in May 2003 after eight years of service on the Third District Court bench.

 

What others are clicking on: 

Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m. Saturday

Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

Immigrants take oath of citizenship at State Capitol

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

    Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

  • Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

    Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

  • RAW VIDEO: Vehicle fully-engulfed following crash on I-215 in West Valley City

    RAW VIDEO: Vehicle fully-engulfed following crash on I-215 in West Valley City

  • RSL beats Atlanta on last-second shot by Savarino

    RSL beats Atlanta on last-second shot by Savarino

  • Our newest American neighbors

    Our newest American neighbors

  • Pedophiles hunting kids through apps

    Pedophiles hunting kids through apps

  • New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

    New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

  • I-84 murder suspect arrested

    I-84 murder suspect arrested

  • Cottonwood rallies to win 5A baseball title, 6-5

    Cottonwood rallies to win 5A baseball title, 6-5

  • Pleasant Grove walks off against Lone Peak, 5-4

    Pleasant Grove walks off against Lone Peak, 5-4

  • How long will cookout leftovers last?

    How long will cookout leftovers last?

  • Could this be a big mosquito year?

    Could this be a big mosquito year?

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day
PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

Big Race - INDY /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss