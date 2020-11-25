Utah courts mourn passing of Judge Jerald L. Jensen

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah justice system is in mourning after announcing the passing of Judge Jerald L. Jensen.

Judge Jensen had served in the justice courts in Davis County, Centerville, and Sunset since his appointment in 1991, a release said.

He served on the Utah Judicial Council from 1991 to 1997, and again from 1999 to 2006.

According to a news release, Jensen was one of the first justices to consistently record hearings and sought out funding to make sure that the judicial process was held accountable and was transparent on all levels.

“Judge Jensen was involved in the early shaping of the justice courts and was actively involved in

trying to make it better for all parties involved,” said Second District Justice Court Presiding Judge

Trent Nelson.

Judge Jensen also enjoyed performing weddings, often scheduling weddings along the Wasatch Front to coincide with railroad stops, a news release said.

