Utah courts issue warning about FBI scams

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah State Court has issued a warning to the public about a phone scam from someone claiming to be from an FBI agent.

Officials say the scammer uses a state court number as the caller ID.

Reports state that the scammer calls and tells the prospective victim that they are a person of interest in a disappearance case. They also tell the victim they need to take a survey and then they ask the victim to pay a sum of money to keep their survey answers confidential, according to court officials.

The number being “spoofed” in the caller ID, according to court officials is the main number for the 3rd District Courthouse in West Jordan.

If anyone recieves a suspicious call court officials advise that they hang up and report the call to their local law enforcement.

Utah State Court officials say the will never threaten a person over the phone with arrest or ask to pay fines or fees using pre-paid gift cards, or wire transfer.

