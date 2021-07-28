Utah courthouses to require masks in moderate or high transmission counties

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Just over two months ago, the Utah Judicial Council issued an order which ended mask mandates in all Utah courthouses.

Now, that mask mandate is returning to courts in certain counties.

Based on an order issued by Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant, all court staff and patrons will be required to wear a mask if the court is located in a county that has been designated as a moderate or high transmission county for COVID-19 by the Utah Department of Health.

This mandate will take effect on July 30.

However, masks will not be required in courts located in low transmission counties for COVID-19, a news release said.

The order comes on the heels of the CDC updating its guidelines on wearing masks indoors as well as a sharp increase of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Utah.