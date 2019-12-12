Utah Court of Appeals upholds doctor’s conviction of killing ex-wife

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a man who was convicted of killing his ex-wife in 2011.

The appellate court said they feel there was sufficient evidence to support the conviction of Johnny Brickman Wall, a pediatrician who killed his ex-wife and left her body in a bathtub to make it appear she committed suicide.

The Utah Court of Appeals statement:

We further conclude that the district court did not exceed its discretion in admitting certain DNA evidence because the state made the threshold showing that the forensic laboratory’s methods and policies were reliable. Finally, Wall has not persuaded us that his trial counsel performed efficiently in failing to object to certain parts of the State’s closing arguments because the state did not mischaracterize the evidence and the arguments fairly responded to the theories argued by the defense.

Wall was convicted of first-degree murder in 2011 in the death of his ex-wife Uta von Schwedler, 49, and was sentenced to 15-years-to-life in prison.

Wall has long maintained his innocence and the medical examiner was unable to determine if her death was a homicide or a suicide, but a jury found him guilty of killing her in 2015.

Uta von Schwedler, a University of Utah researcher, had a high level of Xanax in her system when she was found drowned in her Sugar House home on Sept 27, 2011.

Despite Wall’s claims of suicide, her family said she would never kill herself and prosecutors said Wall despised her and was upset about an ongoing custody dispute.

