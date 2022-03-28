OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah couple has been arrested for allegedly shocking two young children under their care.

Ogden Police says the suspects are Jared Hamilton, 30, and Mercedes Compton, 30. Police say the incident happened on Saturday in Ogden.

Court documents say Hamilton is guilty of disciplining his girlfriend’s (Compton’s) children with an electronic shocking device while they were handcuffed together.

Security footage shows Hamilton reaching out with the shocking device and shocking the arm of one of the children, a 5-year-old.

The child is seen violently pulling his arm away from Hamilton while trying to escape, but the child couldn’t because he was handcuffed to his six-year-old sister.

Later on, Hamilton is seen grabbing the six-year-old child by the arm to subdue her while shocking her back with the device. The child is seen jerking while trying to escape Hamilton’s clutches.

Police say Compton, who is the mother of the children, is later seen on video grabbing the shocking device from Hamilton and waving it around the children.

Compton touches the five-year-old child with the device and then attempts to shock the six-year-old with it as well. The six-year-old tries to stop Compton from shocking her while trying to escape, but couldn’t because she was still handcuffed to her brother.

Both suspects have been arrested on two charges of child abuse with the intention to inflict serious physical injury.

Both are currently booked at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.