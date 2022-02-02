Utah couple killed in head-on collision while on vacation in Hawaii

UTAH (ABC4) – Hawai’i Island Police report that three people were killed in a three-car collision on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 11 in Glenwood near the 18 mile marker.

Police have determined that a 2016 Toyota 4Runner travelling South and crossed the double solid yellow line, striking a 2020 Jeep SUV travelling North in a head-on collision. After the collision, a 2000 Volvo sedan travelling South struck the Toyota 4Runner and sustained minor damage.

The couple, Rebecca van Uitert and her husband Jason Howell, in the Jeep were both unresponsive at the scene, and were transferred to Hilo Medical Center where they were pronounced dead just a few hours later.

The two were on vacation when the accident happened. Their four children were at home in Utah with Rebecca’s parents.

The driver the of the Toyota was also unresponsive, and pronounced dead at the hospital a few hours later, while the driver of the Volvo sustained minor injuries.