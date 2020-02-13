Utah County woman killed in horse-riding accident

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4 News) – One woman is dead after a horse-riding accident in Utah County Wednesday.
Deputies with the Utah County County Sherriff’s Office said they were called to an unincorporated section of Utah County between Payson and Santaquin on a woman involved in a horse-riding accident.
Deputies said the woman died as a result of her injuries.
Officials are investigating the accident but the name and identity of the victim have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
