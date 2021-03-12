Utah County Sheriff says no kidnapping attempted near golf course

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities in Eagle Mountain say reports of an attempted kidnapping were unfounded on Thursday.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they received reports of an attempted kidnapping near the Ranches Golf Course.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the report was investigated and video of the incident was reviewed, but “there was no criminal act.”

“The male was open carrying which is within his right to do but no kidnapping was attempted,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday Facebook post. “Thank you all for your concern and response to this incident but there is no threat to the public at this time.”

The Ranches Golf Club was vandalized with “disturbing racial slurs” in February.