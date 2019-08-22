Utah County Sheriff looking for package thief

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Utah County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a package theft.

In a post on the Utah County Sheriff’s Facebook, they said the incident happened on Saturday at 11:26 a.m. on Rose Street in Eagle Mountain.

The individual in this picture decided to help himself to a package just minutes after it was delivered on Saturday,… Posted by Utah County Sheriff's Office – Eagle Mountain Division on Thursday, August 22, 2019



If you recognize him, please contact the Eagle Mountain Division at 801-794-3970. Reference case 19UC08669.

