Utah County Sheriff looking for missing Eagle Mountain man

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah County Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to locate a man missing since last Friday.

Christopher Zoellner left his house in his truck on Friday, Jan 10 and has not returned.

Utah County Sgt. Spencer Cannon said Zoellner used his credit card at a place in Eagle Mountain and once in Riverton on the day he was last heard from, but his cards have not been used since.

Zoellner’s phone was last pinned in Eagle Mountain on Friday but has since either been turned off or lost power.

Cannon said they are unsure where Zoellner could be, but it is unusual for him not to be in contact with his family and therefore they would like to find him.

Family and friends, along with Zoellner’s wife, have put together a Facebook page and are planning search parties but say they need more help.

Zoellner has three kids and the family is worried about him and are concerned about the cold weather possibly being a factor.

If anyone knows where Zoellner is, or has seen him, please reach out to the Utah County Sheriff at (801) 851-4000.

