UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K9 officer Axe after he passed away while having surgery on Wednesday.

Officers say Axe was undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL when his heart suddenly stopped. Axe had previously been undergoing physical therapy and had been unable to train and perform his duties. With the treatment not working, veterinarians along with deputies made the decision to have Axe’s ACL surgically repaired.

Courtesy: UCSO

Courtesy: UCSO

Courtesy: UCSO

Courtesy: UCSO

Veterinary staff were unable to revive him.

Axe, an 8-year-old Dutch Shepard, worked with two different handlers as a Patrol dog certified in narcotics detection and suspect apprehension. He retired for a short time until he was brought back to serve as the first K9 in the Utah County Jail. He was used there for drug detection and was handled with a team approach using four different handlers.

“Axe was full of energy and loved to ‘work.’ While he, like all our other K9s, loved rewards, he was loyal, hard-working, and fun-loving. As any pet owner knows, our K9 handlers develop strong bonds with their K9 partners. And other Deputies and staff always enjoyed watching Axe play. His energy, companionship, and willingness to serve will be missed,” the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.