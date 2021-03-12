Utah County moves to moderate transmission, residents say its a “big win”

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) On Thursday, the governor moved Utah County into the moderate transmission level of the virus. Utah, Sevier, Tooele, and Iron counties now join a list of 18 other counties in the moderate phase.

In Utah County, restaurants and entertainment venues can increase capacity.

“Very excited about it,” one resident says.

County health officials say since the start of the pandemic, Utah County, which is the second-largest in the state, has struggled with outbreaks and testing.

“It’s a really bright spot for us in Utah County. It’s something we have to be very cautious about,” Aislynn Tolman-Hill with Utah County Health tells ABC4.

Utah County says this transition works hand in hand with vaccine distribution.

“As we have learned from the CDC, their guidance is if you are fully vaccinated,” Tolman-Hill explains, “you’re ok to gather with other individuals that are fully vaccinated.”

Residents fear moving back into the high-risk transmission level, but are hopeful vaccines for all will come soon enough.

“I think it’s all great, as long as we continue to be smart about it.”

Utah County Heath is following guidelines from the state and CDC.