Utah County man sentenced to prison for stealing nearly $500k in PPP loans

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah County man has been sentenced to prison for his connection with fraudulent representations he made to get a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Michael Leroi Douros, 66, of Lehi, was sentenced to 28 months in prison on Jan. 12, officials say.

Court documents state that Douros made false representations to two banks, for a total amount of $437,891, to get a PPP loan for his business, Epic Rentals UT LLC. Douros also made a $20,000 payroll check out to himself from the business’ bank account.

The business was registered with the Utah Division of Corporations with his son listed as the registered agent.

Douros initially submitted a loan application with Zions Bank for $198,000, which was later cancelled by the bank upon further inspection of the representations in the loan application.

Officials say Douros then submitted a second PPP loan application containing false statements through Cache Valley Bank, which was funded in the amount of $239,091.

Court records state that Douros misrepresented information of Epic Rentals’ monthly payroll and the number of employees the business had.

Douros claimed that his son owned 50% of the business when his son was actually just a straw owner (a person who owns a business or property on someone else’s behalf) and did not own any portion of the business. Douros also failed to disclose on the loan application that he had been convicted of a felony in Utah and had been on probation for five years.

PPP loan applications state that any company that is owned 20% or more by someone with such a criminal history is disqualified from receiving PPP loans. Douros’ business was ineligible for funding.

Douros pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud, two counts of making a false statement to a bank, and money laundering.

Douros will have to serve three years of supervised release after he serves his 28 month-term.