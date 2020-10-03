Utah County Health Department ‘cautiously optimistic’ about COVID-19 data

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s been just over a week since Governor Gary Herbert mandated Provo and Orem move back into the orange phase; and Utah County requiring those in it to wear a mask. Public health officials note they’re cautiously optimistic about their COVID-19 data.

Following tighter restrictions, Utah County Health Department spokesperson Aislynn Tolman-Hill said there’s been a slight decline in COVID-19 cases, but said it’s too early to tell if the decline is attributed to the mask mandate and modification of some restrictions.

Tolman-Hill said the health department will continue to look at the data each week, as researchers further analyze the data.

“So, kinda like an each week benchmark, we’d kinda like to look at that and use those as data points,” Tolman-Hill said.

While the county is in the early stages of what public health officials hope is a downward trend, Tolman-Hill said their COVID-19 case count is a community-wide issue.

“Really, we’re just reinforcing to wear your mask, and the mask mandate is really just a strong message to all of Utah County that we need to wear our masks and keep up the good work doing that, and we’re hopeful we’ll continue to see our numbers decrease,” Tolman-Hill said.

If COVID-19 cases do not go down, Tolman-Hill said the county faces some possible, long-term concern.

“If we’re not wearing masks, certainly, one concern is we’re heading right into flu season, we’re heading right into fall, so we’re starting to add another variable with the flu,” Tolman-Hill said. “That’s gonna add some additional capacity concerns on our healthcare system on our hospitals.”

Tolman-Hill told ABC4 News the COVID-19 positivity rate is still high in the Provo and Orem areas – but from observation – the health department has noticed more people wearing a mask.

As for the spike that hit the county in September, Tolman-Hill said it’s not known as to what caused it, but it could be due to social events, Labor Day get-togethers or even the reopening of schools.