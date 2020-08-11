Utah County girl dies after falling off ATV

GOSHEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 12-year-old girl died at the hospital hours after she fell off an ATV in Goshen Monday evening.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the scene around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found witnesses were administering CPR to a 12-year-old girl.

Deputies said Marley Tarango, 12, of Goshen, was with two friends on a four-wheeler driving north on the shoulder of the road. The 13-year-old driver told deputies as she was driving, the four-wheeler suddenly jerked to the side, causing Tarango to fall off.

Tarango suffered multiple serious head injuries and injuries to her right ankle, according to deputies.

Nearby residents who came to the incident saw that Tarango was not breathing and began administering CPR. Emergency crews responded, and she was eventually airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

Tarango was treated there until she was pronounced dead several hours later. Deputies said she had a helmet with her but was not wearing it.

The driver was not wearing a helmet but the other 10-year-old passenger was wearing a helmet. The driver and other passenger were not injured.