Utah County fair kicks off in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Wednesday, the Utah County Fair kicked off in Spanish Fork — a celebration that goes through Saturday.
The fair offers free admission, parking, and attractions.
Highlights include a cultural celebration, a rodeo, a demolition derby, and even monster trucks.
Please click the attached video for more sights and sounds of opening night.
