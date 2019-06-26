Utah County Commissioners pass anti-abortion resolution

Proponents of resolution say it 'supports all human life including unborn'

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah County Commission took a public stance on abortion.

The commission voted unanimously to pass a “Resolution Declaring Utah County’s Support for Protecting All Human Life.”

“We appreciate Commissioner Bill Lee who sponsored this resolution. We are also grateful to Commissioners Ainge and Ivie who joined with him in sending a strong, clear message to the residents of Utah County and the entire state that all life is important—including the lives of the unborn,” said Gayle Ruzicka, President of Utah Eagle Forum.

Utah County residents, representatives of pro-life organizations gave testimony in support of the resolution.

Speakers encouraged the commissioners to support resolution “protecting all human life,” Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

If you missed the meeting, you can watch it here.

