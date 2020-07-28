Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge to report to military training

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – An elected official in Utah County has orders to report for military training.

Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge notified the commission that he received orders from the Utah National Guard to report to training in August. Ainge was sworn in as a JAG officer in May.

The commission said while away, Ainge will continue to carry out his commission responsibilities on a remote basis.

Upon receiving official training orders, Ainge sent a letter informing the commission that he was declining to take military leave because that scenario would create a vacancy on the commission and require an interim election.

“I have carefully consulted with leadership of the Utah National Guard and they believe that with a few accommodations and my willingness to work nights and weekends on Utah County matters, I will be able to continue by official duties, including participation in public meetings via telephone or video conferencing,” said Ainge in the letter.

Ainge is ordered to attend a six-week Direct Commission Course in Fort Benning, Georgia from August 9 through September 18.

Ainge recently made national headlines when he called off a crowded meeting to discuss masks in schools over the lack of masks and physical distancing.