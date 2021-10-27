Utah County Commission pass resolution in support of repealing and replacing death penalty

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Commission voted in support of repealing and replacing the death penalty Wednesday afternoon.

This decision comes after Utah County Attorney, David Leavitt announced that he would no longer seek the death penalty in aggravated murder cases.

The resolution states that the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice found that over a twenty-year period tracking death-eligible cases, state and local expenses totaled almost 40 million for which only two new death sentences were realized.

Utah County is required to pay for costs involving the prosecution and defense of these rare cases, which can oftentimes be unpredictable, creating significant challenges for managing the county’s budget.

The resolution also noted that the last two individuals on death row in Utah died due to natural causes.