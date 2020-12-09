Utah County Commission holds public hearing to determine future of Bridal Veil Falls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Commission will meet Wednesday to decide the future of Bridal Veil Falls.

The decision will be made in the meeting whether to preserve or sell/ lease the place for a drug rehab center and helipad, according to officials.

The public is encouraged to participate in the meeting. Officials say comments will be limited to three minutes per person unless otherwise approved by the Board.

If a member of the public is unable to provide comment electronically officials say they may contact the commission clerk to submit written comments for the record by emailing commissionclerk@utahcounty.gov or by calling 801-851-8111*.