VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4) – Friday evening, Vineyard Elementary students lined up along the road, throwing a homecoming for 11 -year-old Ryder Pearson, donned in his favorite color: pink.

It’s one of many things the community has done to show an outpouring of kindness to Ryder and his family, said his dad Chance Mansfield.

“They were just cheering ‘Ryder, ​Ryder!’ You could see he just loved it, loved seeing his friends, loved the support,” he said.

Mansfield says the sixth-grade football team at Mountain View wore pink socks at their last game and held a sign for Ryder, sending him the pictures to let him know they were wishing him the best in his recovery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’re just grateful, we’re grateful for the support, grateful he’s okay and just hope the progress continues,” Mansfield said.

Just over a week ago, Ryder’s family says he was riding his scooter in a crosswalk on his way to Lakeside Park in Vineyard when he was hit by a car.

​”I was terrified, terrified,” Mansfield said. “There were a bunch of people gathered around, Ryder was there on the street and there were a couple of people holding him in place to make sure he couldn’t move or do anything to further any injuries,” he said.

Ryder was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Primary Children’s. He sustained brain bleeds, bruising and a skull fracture. Now, he’s home where he will rest and continue his recovery, likely for several months.

His father says Ryder has always been extremely active and loves going outside and enjoys playing sports.

“He just lights up every room he comes in – and he’s very funny, a great sense of humor,” he said.

Ryder and his family shared that they’re thankful for the outpouring of support they’ve received from the community.

“I want to say thank you to all my friends,” Ryder said.

His family said they are relieved Ryder is recovering the way he is. They said he was planning to go a short distance and didn’t wear a helmet and they hope this can serve as a reminder to always wear a helmet and for drivers to pay attention when they’re on the road, especially where kids may be.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Ryder and his family.