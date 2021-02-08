Charges filed, fines levied against organizers of Knolls Halloween party

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Fines have been levied and charges have been filed against organizers allegedly connected to a Utah County Halloween party that attracted thousands.

In late October, thousands were reported to have attended a rave – “The protest on Halloween” – at the Knolls near Utah Lake. The party-goers at the anti-COVID party, as well as the event’s coordinators, became the targets of an investigation into whether any of them could face criminal charges for not adhering to the county’s high-risk level protocols that include a mask mandate, social distancing, and group size restrictions.

Utah County officials say they arrived after a helicopter was called in to help a woman who was unconscious. Eyewitnesses told ABC4 that most people were not wearing masks or following COVID-19 guidelines. Many were also seen running from the police.

During a Monday press conference, which you can view in the video player above, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt announced charges have been filed and fines levied against numerous individuals involved.

The Utah County Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation presented evidence in the ongoing investigation to Leavitt last week. He nows says that evidence supports two actions.

The first action is imposing civil penalties “in varying amounts up to $10,000 to principal individuals and businesses responsible for event organization.” Eric Edwards, Executive Director of the Utah County Department of Health is issuing the violations against these individuals:

Branden A. Estrada of Sandy, Utah – Civil Penalty in the amount of $10,000

Eric Little of Sandy, Utah – Civil Penalty in the amount of $10,000

The Tribe Utah, LLC, Eric Little Registered Agent – Civil Penalty in the amount of

$10,000

$10,000 Samuel M. Nii, Orem, Utah – Civil Penalty in the amount of $10,000

Tanner G. Valerio of Bluffdale, Utah – Civil Penalty in the amount of $10,000

Young and Dumb, LLC of South Jordan, Utah – Civil Penalty in the amount of

$10,000

These penalties stem from the violation of Utah State Public Health Order 2020-20(3)(c)iii that states that an event host, defined as “a person that owns, operates, provides facilities for, or has formal oversight over any of the following where a social gathering occurs…[a] commercial event venue, commercial party venue, concert…[or] dance,” of a social gathering, defined as “an in-person gathering of individuals from separate households…,” shall require those attending wear masks, complete the Event Management Template provided by the Department, and require physical distancing.

“This is just the type of super spreader event we were all concerned about. In addition to supporting the civil penalty levied by the Health Department, we are also filing Class B Misdemeanors in the Utah County Justice Court,” said Leavitt.

According to Leavitt, it is unlawful for anyone to violate any state health order.

“Violation of a state health order is a class B misdemeanor for a first-time offense, and a class A misdemeanor for a similar violation within two years. Utah Code § 26-23-6(1)(a). Furthermore, any person, association, corporation, or officer thereof, who violates a lawful state health order shall be assessed a civil penalty not to exceed $10,000.00 per violation. Utah Code § 26-23-6(2)(b).”

Leavitt says his investigators estimate nearly 10,000 people were in attendance at the event.

“While I fully understand the desire to gather, we have a responsibility to our neighbors, families, and friend’s health and welfare. Knowingly violating the laws and failing to comply with orders, won’t get a pass,” continues Leavitt.

The following have been charged with class B misdeamonrs, according to Leavitt:

Tanner G. Valerio, Bluffdale

Andrew Ivie, Midway,

Talifolaukovi Roger Foliaki, Pleasant Grove

Branden Abel Estrada, Sandy

Sadie Brooke Salisbury, Draper

James D. Mcreynolds, Lindon

Samuel Mark Nii, Orem

Daniel Edward Mortenson, Eden

Erik Scott Little, Sandy

Leavitt says the incident remains under investigation.

“Today we begin to act on the results of that investigation and in the interest of our residents,” says Leavitt. “This matter hits right at the heart of the public’s safety.”