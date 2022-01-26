Utah County Attorney quarantining in the Netherlands after contracting COVID for second time

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah County Attorney David Leavitt has announced that contracted COVID-19 for the second time on Wednesday.

Leavitt was on his way to Ukraine to attend to a family matter and learned that he was positive for COVID-19 while the trip stalled in Amsterdam, a press release states.

Leavitt will be remaining in the Netherlands for the remainder of his quarantine and will be able to return back to Utah once that period is over.

“We had urgent family matters there and in light of the threat of invasion of Russia, I jumped on a plane with my sons. Our original plan was to take care of the matter over the weekend,” said Leavitt.

The state attorney spent many years living in Ukraine for a program that trained attorneys in the criminal justice system.

Leavitt says he will isolate until he tests negative.