Utah County Attorney David Leavitt tests positive for COVID-19

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah County Attorney David Leavitt has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Friday.

Leavitt was tested for the virus after he developed symptoms last Thursday.

“I came down with fevers, muscle aches, fatigue like I have never experienced,” said Leavitt in a statement released to ABC4 News. “My chest tightened and I’m struggling to regain my health. I went to be tested I learned earlier this evening that I am positive for COVID-19.”

Leavitt describes feeling his “all-time sickest” in his life. He said office employees have been working from home for about two weeks, but they alerted those necessary, so they can watch for symptoms.

“I have a lot of sympathy for those who may be fighting this virus and their families. I also hope that we will remember our first responders, medical personal, and the those fighting this pandemic. They are the true heroes. They are the ones at risk. Let’s not overwhelm the system and follow the guidelines to flatten the curve, Leavitt said.

Leavitt is also running to be the next state attorney general.