Utah corrections officer accused of bringing drugs into State Prison

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A correctional officer has been arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into the Utah State Prison.

According to arresting documents, three inmates anonymously reported 45-year-old Byron Stoddard, a corrections officer at the Utah State Prison in Draper, was being paid by other inmates to bring in controlled substances.

On August 24, investigators listened to recorded inmate phone calls and hear conversations about a drug transaction. Investigators then saw Stoddard enter a home “which had possible ties to drug trafficking.”

After Stoddard left the home, authorities say they pulled him over. A K9 was called in to walk around the vehicle, and indicated the presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle revealed about 1.5 ounces of a white crystalline substance, 28 orange strips appearing to be Suboxone, a syringe with a red-colored liquid, and a number of unused syringes.

When authorities questioned Stoddard, he reportedly admitted to possessing the illegal substances and to having been offered money to bring those substances into the Utah State Prison. Additionally, he told authorities he had previously completed one “drop” of illegal substances to inmates inside the prison.

Stoddard was arrested on two felony counts of distributing, offering, or arranging distribution of a controlled substance.