Utah convicted child sex offender whose crimes span nearly 30 years, faces new charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A registered sex offender, who has been convicted of several sex offenses against children, spanning nearly 30 years, is now facing 12 new counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Michael Lamar Chadwick, 55, has had four convictions for sexual abuse of a child and a long history of repeated sexual exploitation of a minor that dates back to 1992.

In 1993, Chadwick was convicted of second-degree felony sex abuse of a child. He was sentenced to a suspended 1-15 years in prison, 60 days in jail, 200 hours of community service, and three years probation which he completed in 1996.

Chadwick was again convicted for similar offenses in 2002, 2003, and 2015.

In 2002 Chadwick was convicted of two counts of first-degree felony attempted sexual abuse of a child and he was sent to prison for five years.

While in prison, he was convicted of one count third-degree felony attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child for an incident in 2000. His five-year sentence ran together with the one he was already serving.

Chadwick was released from prison in October 2007 but was rearrested in 2008 for a parole violation. He was released again in February 2009 and remained out on parole until 2012 when his original sentence expired.

Chadwick was again charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child after he touched a young girl inappropriately in November 2013. He was sentenced to one year in jail and three years probation. A prison sentence of 1-15 years was suspended upon successful completion of probation.

During probation, Chadwick had three separate violations for having contact with minors and his victim’s family, resulting in his probation being extended until 2022 and in October 2019, he spent 60 days in jail after he was found in possession of multiple photos of children he “used for sexual gratification purposes,” documents state.

Four days after Chadwick was released from jail he was found in possession of a large amount of child pornography. He was re-arrested in December and has been incarcerated at the Salt Lake County Jail ever since.

On July 1, Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office filed 12 new charges of sexual exploitation of a minor in relation to the images found on his cell phone.

“Chadwick has been through sex offender treatment more than once. He has had opportunities to participate and complete sex offender treatment while incarcerated as well in a community setting,” the new charging documents state. “In spite of repeated efforts to help him avoid committing sex crimes against children, Chadwick continues to engage in behavior that victimizes children and places the the community at risk.”

Currently, Chadwick is scheduled to appear before Judge Douglas Hogan on August 4 on his new charges. Judge Hogan has been Chadwick’s judge since his 2014 conviction and has overseen all of his recent probation reviews.

Judge Douglas Hogan was recently scrutinized for his leniency for a Utah CEO who was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor and received 210 days in jail instead of being sent to prison.

A petition was created calling for Judge Hogan to be recalled but Utah does not have any recall process and many have said the issue also falls onto the prosecution whose recommendation the judges usually go by.

If convicted of the 12 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, Chadwick could face a minimum of 12 years and up to life in prison.