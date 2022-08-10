MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police.

At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say.

Those at the scene of the incident were able to get him off the roof and into the hospital, authorities say.

The incident was determined by police to be an industrial accident, giving authority to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to lead the investigation.

The man reportedly remained hospitalized in critical condition through late Tuesday.

No further information is currently available.