Utah company transforms home for refugee family

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A refugee family in Salt Lake City got a home makeover thanks to a Utah company.

The family relocated to Salt Lake from a Nepali refugee camp.

Families say they come to the beehive state with little money and some just the clothes on their back.

The Utah company wanted to help this family in relation to world refugee day.

“We put it out on Instagram and we were shocked by how many people donated just everyday people who follow our design firm on Instagram were donating from anywhere to $5 to $300 and every little bit added up and made it possible,” said Jennifer Stagg, Co-owner of Stagg Design.

Officials say Utah is home to more than $60,000 refugee families who have left war-torn countries seeking a better and safer life.

Stagg Design is a service interior design firm and home goods product company located in Millcreek.

