Utah company to deliver donation bins for PPE

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City’s TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is donating time to deliver donation bins for personal protective equipment (PPE) all over the state.
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK employees will drop off the donation bins Tuesday and Wednesday and pick them up when they are full of PPE.
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK will be dropping off the bins at the following locations:
- Cassia Regional Medical Center
- Bear River Valley Hospital
- Logan Regional Hospital
- McKay-Dee Hospital
- Layton Hospital
- LDS Hospital
- Salt Lake Clinic
- IMCWest Valley Clinic
- Taylorsville Clinic
- Alta View Specialty Clinic
- South Jordan Clinic
- American Fork Specialty Clinic
- Orem Community Hospital
- Utah Valley Outpatient Clinic
- Sanpete Valley Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Garfield Memorial Hospital
- Cedar City Hospital
- St. George River Road Clinic
- Ephraim Clinic
- Parowan Clinic
- Payson Clinic
- Riverton Hospital Southridge Clinic
- Primary Children’s Eccles Clinic
All donations will benefit Intermountain Healthcare, according to the company.
