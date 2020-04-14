Utah company to deliver donation bins for PPE

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City’s TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is donating time to deliver donation bins for personal protective equipment (PPE) all over the state.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK employees will drop off the donation bins Tuesday and Wednesday and pick them up when they are full of PPE.

  • Courtesy: TWO MEN AND A TRUCK
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK will be dropping off the bins at the following locations:

  • Cassia Regional Medical Center
  • Bear River Valley Hospital
  • Logan Regional Hospital
  • McKay-Dee Hospital
  • Layton Hospital
  • LDS Hospital
  • Salt Lake Clinic
  • IMCWest Valley Clinic
  • Taylorsville Clinic
  • Alta View Specialty Clinic
  • South Jordan Clinic
  • American Fork Specialty Clinic
  • Orem Community Hospital
  • Utah Valley Outpatient Clinic
  • Sanpete Valley Hospital
  • Sevier Valley Hospital
  • Garfield Memorial Hospital
  • Cedar City Hospital
  • St. George River Road Clinic
  • Ephraim Clinic
  • Parowan Clinic
  • Payson Clinic
  • Riverton Hospital Southridge Clinic
  • Primary Children’s Eccles Clinic

All donations will benefit Intermountain Healthcare, according to the company. 

