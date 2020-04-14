Utah company to deliver donation bins for PPE

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City’s TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is donating time to deliver donation bins for personal protective equipment (PPE) all over the state.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK employees will drop off the donation bins Tuesday and Wednesday and pick them up when they are full of PPE.

Courtesy: TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK will be dropping off the bins at the following locations:

Cassia Regional Medical Center

Bear River Valley Hospital

Logan Regional Hospital

McKay-Dee Hospital

Layton Hospital

LDS Hospital

Salt Lake Clinic

IMCWest Valley Clinic

Taylorsville Clinic

Alta View Specialty Clinic

South Jordan Clinic

American Fork Specialty Clinic

Orem Community Hospital

Utah Valley Outpatient Clinic

Sanpete Valley Hospital

Sevier Valley Hospital

Garfield Memorial Hospital

Cedar City Hospital

St. George River Road Clinic

Ephraim Clinic

Parowan Clinic

Payson Clinic

Riverton Hospital Southridge Clinic

Primary Children’s Eccles Clinic

All donations will benefit Intermountain Healthcare, according to the company.

