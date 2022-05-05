UTAH (ABC4) – If you are into NFTs that may be your ticket to space after a Utah-based company announced Thursday that anyone who purchases an NFT will be eligible for a trip into space.

Uplift Aerospace says next week they’ll be launching their NFT collection. Anyone who acquires any of the images is eligible to apply for a job to fly onboard Blue Origin’s new Shepard Rocket — which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“We are extremely honored and privileged just at the thought that one of our community members will be able to apply to become an astronaut,” said Josh Hanes, CEO of Aerospace.

The NFTs go on sale next Tuesday and will be available here.

The winner will head to space on May 22.