Utah company offering antibody testing to general public

A Phlebotomist draws blood from a patient for COVID-19 antibody testing at Principle Health Systems and SynerGene Laboratory Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Houston. The company, which opened two new testing sites Tuesday, is now offering a new COVID-19 antibody test developed by Abbott Laboratories. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As the State of Utah continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, state and private labs are beginning to conduct antibody testing to determine the prevalence of the virus in Utah.

Olympus Health & Performance say it is now the first private company in the state offering coronavirus antibody testing to the general public.

RELATED: ARUP antibody testing to help determine prevalence coronavirus in Utah

Company representatives say the test shows if a patient has developed antibodies for the coronavirus in 10 minutes or less.

“So far, we’ve tested over 400 people, and we’re finding the overall positive rate to be about 5.4 %, very similar to what has been described for asymptomatic people in other areas of the country, said Lauren Lightfield, NP, CEO of Olympus Health & Performance.

The company is working with state health officials to report test results to track the spread and slowing of the virus.

If you’re interested in getting tested, you can find more information at https://utahcoronavirustest.com.