Utah company enters multi-million dollar settlement after alleged financial coaching scheme

UTAH (ABC4) – Operators of an investment coaching scheme face permanent bans from the industry after allegedly defrauding millions from consumers.

The operators of the massive real estate investment coaching scheme will pay approximately $12 million as part of a settlement in a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection (UDCP).

The FTC and UDCP alleges that Zurixx, LLC, its owners Cristopher Cannon, James Carlson, and Jeffrey Spangler, and a number of associated companies operated a real estate investment coaching scheme that sold live seminars and telephone coaching using false earnings claims that convinced tens of thousands of consumers to pay them thousands or tens of thousands of dollars.

The defendants were able to validate their appearance by partnering with home-improvement TV celebrities, reportedly using hard-sell telemarketing tactics promoting the idea that consumers could make huge amounts of money in short periods of time by flipping or wholesaling real estate using Zurixx’s system.

Celebrities involved include Tarek and Christina El Moussa, Hilary Farr, Peter Souhleris, and Dave Seymour, among others.

Zurixx and their partners hosted free “seminars” that were allegedly high-pressure sales events for other paid seminars that cost nearly $2,000. The FTC and UDCP state that presenters at the seminars encouraged consumers to, in fact, open new credit cards to pay for the training, with huge promises that the profits they stood to earn would quickly pay off their newly accrued debt.

FTC and UDCP also allege that Zurixx required consumers who received refunds to sign agreements barring them from speaking with the FTC, state attorney generals, and other regulators, as well as submitting complaints to the Better Business Bureau or posting negative reviews about the company online.

“Preying on struggling Americans with empty promises of quick riches is against the law,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “These defendants have been banned from the coaching business and ordered to return millions to consumers, and those who engage in similar conduct can expect similar consequences. We urge consumers to stop and evaluate the facts behind any money-making promise before investing their hard-earned money.”

“The alleged actions of these individuals have caused overwhelming harm to individuals legitimately trying to earn money,” said Utah Department of Commerce Executive Director Margaret Busse. “These kinds of operations destroy trust and make people wary of engaging in Utah’s economy. That causes everyone to suffer the consequences.”

The settlement totals more than $111 million, comprised of:

$104.7 million against the corporate defendants in the case (Zurixx, LLC; Brand Management Holdings, LLC; CJ Seminar Holdings, LLC; Dorado Marketing and Management, LLC; Zurixx Financial, LLC-Utah; and Zurixx Financial, LLC-Puerto Rico).

$2.33 million against Cristopher Cannon and entities associated with him (CAC Investment Ventures, LLC-Utah, and CAC Investment Ventures, LLC-Puerto Rico).

$2.33 million against James M. Carlson and entities associated with him (Carlson Development Group, LLC-Utah, and Carlson Development Group, LLC-Puerto Rico).

$2.33 million against Jeffery D. Spangler and entities associated with him (JSS Investment Ventures, LLC and the JSS Trust).

“Making grand claims about return on investment with nothing to back it up is against the law,” said Division of Consumer Protection Director Daniel O’Bannon. “Funds recovered from these settlements will help redress consumer harm, but It’s pennies on the dollar when compared to the harm done to those involved.”