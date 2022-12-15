SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Xlear, a Utah-based sinus care manufacturing company, led an event that gifted over $20,000 worth of toys to Primary Children’s Hospital on Dec. 15, delivering them in a horse-drawn carriage, according to a press release.

The American Fork company hosted its second annual ‘Xlear’s Santa Sleigh’ event with support from seven other companies, many of which have Utah ties.

The event began at Xlear’s headquarters where employees from Xlear, Stampin Up! and Teton Toys participated as ‘Santa’s helpers’. In addition, former patients of Primary Children’s Hospital and their families joined in the preparation and delivery of the gifts.

Janene Cline, a mother who witnessed four of her five children suffer from conditions treated at Primary Children’s Hospital, participated in this event with two of her children.

“When my children were there around Christmas time, there were many gifts given to them that had been donated by kind people anonymously,” Cline said. “This helped to brighten their difficult days there. It’s those little moments of light amidst the hours of pain that can keep them going.”

Lydia Christiansen, Cline’s 14-year-old daughter who was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia as an infant at Primary Children’s Hospital and continues to receive care there today, joined her mother in serving as a helper in the event.

“I decided to get involved in this event because I think it is a great opportunity to spread the holiday cheer to those who maybe aren’t having the greatest time. I know it made a difference to have a distraction in my hard times,” Christiansen said.

Primary Children’s Hospital is a not-for-profit hospital that cares for children from all over the nation with over 800 providers from the University of Utah, Intermountain Healthcare, and private practice.

The toys distributed to the children included legos, board games, action figures, art supplies, and Bluetooth headphones donated by the participating companies.

The companies that contributed the toys are Scheels, Blick, Wicked Audio, Fawn, Teton Toys, Stampin Up! and Endzone Hobby Center.